Veneto d’autunno, Alta Via dei Colli Euganei: 40 km tra panorami e borghi

Abano Terme, Padova, Italy - November 4,2010: or Colli Euganei are a group of hills of volcanic origin that rise to heights of 300 to 600 m from the Padovan-Venetian plain a few km south of Padua. The Colli Euganei form the first Regional park established in the Veneto (1989), enclosing fifteen towns and eighty one hills.