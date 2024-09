Val d’Aosta, Gressoney: la meraviglia dei villaggi Walser con vista sul Rosa

Woman walking on the Walser footpath in the Gressoney Valley, or Lys Valley. The valley was inhabited at the end of the Middle Ages by Walser, native peoples in the Upper Valais, which have left traditions and a popular architecture still visible today, especially along the Walser footpath. The Gressoney Valley is one of the several valleys belonging to the Aosta Valley, a mountainous semi-autonomous region in northwestern Italy.