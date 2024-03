Puglia, Latiano: camminata di fine inverno tra gli ulivi del Salento

In the background Sant 'Emiliano tower. This medieval ruin is located in The Otranto Santa Maria di Leuca Coast and Tricase Woods Regional Nature Park. Along the Otranto Leuca route, by way of the Tricase wood, an exciting coast-to-coast journey between nature, art and culture.With a coast longer than fifty kilometers and a territory extending over 3,200 hectares, it is the biggest among the regional parks established in the province of Lecce. A road with a thousand hairpin turns is the historic spine of a breathtaking landscape: from the terraced olive groves to the cliffs overlooking the sea it is a natural show to know and to protect, even in its most secret corners. It is not by chance that here, where the last stretch of the Adriatic Sea makes way for the Ionian Sea, a great Protected Area was established with a Regional Law in 2006 and became part of Salento's nature reserves and parks network.