Fauja Singh, leggenda indiana delle maratone, muore a 114 anni investito da un suv

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Centenarian Sikh runner Fauja Singh poses for pictures after being the first person to officially enter for next year's Edinburgh Marathon on September 1, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. A world record holder, aged 100, Fajua Singh has run seven marathons, all after his 89th birthday. He officially opened the entry process by signing up for his last ever 26 mile event in Edinburgh. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)